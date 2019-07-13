Re: the July 3 article "Ducey strikes culture-warrior pose in Nike flare-up."
The articles by Howard Fisher and Tim Steller condemn the reaction to the Nike Decision to recall a shoe designed patriotically in red, white and blue with Betsy’s 13 Colonies circle on the flag. Colin Kaepernick deemed it offensive due to the fact that slavery existed at that time.
This has just been another opportunity to ridicule those of us who have lived lives being proud of our heritage.
There were discrepancies between “All men are created equal” and the existence of slavery. It was the intent and ultimate goal which could not have been possible to create a new nation as the South would never have joined the Union.
This has everything to do with the fact that fewer and fewer Americans take pride in their heritage. If you are not proud of your country would you fight to defend it?
Jack B. Walters
Northeast side
