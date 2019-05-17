This letter will change no minds about abortion if I just rehash the “hot button” issues, a woman’s sacred right to own her body vs the murder of an unborn child, so let’s talk nitty-gritty politics.
First, does the US have federal law regulating abortion? No, there is only the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling that abortion is constitutional. The court didn't stop there, they usurped Congress by legislating a trimester scheme.
There is now outcry that with the latest court appointment RvW will be overturned. I say, so what?
All states are codifying their constituents views. New York has a new law that, if you believe the hysterical reports says that abortions are permitted right up to birth. Alabama has just passed a new law that, if you believe the hysterical reports, says virtually no abortions are allowed.
Yes the states can and will be challenged in the Supreme Court, but at least we get the Judicial branch out of the legislation business.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
