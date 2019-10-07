Late in the afternoon of August 7, 1974, AZ Republican Senator Barry Goldwater, and AZ Republican House Minority Leader John Rhodes, along with Republican Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott of PA went to the White House for a cloistered meeting with President Nixon in the “working office” at the Old Executive Office Building. They told the embattled Nixon that the House of Representatives would impeach him and that he and faced conviction and removal from office in the Senate. The reality of the Presidential Watergate corruption coverup was apparent. Nixon announced his resignation the next day.
When will the Right Honorable Republican Senators Mr. Duck, Dodge, and Hide visit President Donald J Trump?
Who will utter, as did Republican President Gerald Ford, that “Our long national nightmare is over!”
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
