The story of King Solomon and the two women who each claimed to be the mother of a baby may be relevant regarding the current standoff in Washington. Solomon’s proposal was to cut the baby in half, one half to be shared with each woman. The true mother protested, agreeing to give up her baby so that it would live.
Currently many people are suffering greatly because of the shutdown of parts of our government. This now may be the time when the Democrats in Congress will have confront a humanitarian decision. In order to end the suffering of people, they will have to agree to let Trump have his ridiculous wall. It is clear that Trump doesn’t care about the current suffering and he is the woman who would allow the baby to be cut in half. This will be a pyrrhic victory for Trump.
Richard Demers
Midtown
