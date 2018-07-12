I heard Brett Kavanaugh speak of precedent in his acceptance of the nomination for Supreme Court. The precedent Sen. Jeff Flake and his colleagues set in place in 2016 by obstructing a Supreme Court hearing for 10 months in an election year is now on their heels. In the guise of letting the people's voice be heard, the Republicans changed a rule of governing with fairness and integrity in our democracy.
More than ever, the next Supreme Court member should be a vote of the people. Hold this Supreme Court seat open until after the November 2018 election to truly let the people's voice be heard.
Peggy Hansen
Downtown
