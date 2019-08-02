Re: the July 29 article "Trump has revived American dream for Latinos, other immigrants."
Monica Yelin is either delusional, or just a paid shill for Trump. She claims that under Trump Latinos, immigrants and minorities have prospered. This is blatantly and incontrovertibly FALSE, like much of what Trump says. As a "Latinos for Trump" member she is regurgitating his propaganda.
She claims Trump has vastly improved the economy and employment for them. The simple truth is that any major economic improvement takes at least 7 years to take effect - so thank Obama, not Trump. His tariffs have proven to be a complete disaster, in Mexico, South America, China and around the world.
Virtually every poll shows his popularity with the general public at 42-43% and dropping fast. His ratings with African Americans is only 7-8%, and with the Hispanic population at large is only 28-30%, again dropping fast. His policies towards immigrants and minorities is inhumane, to say the least. His actions over years has proven he IS a massive racist.
He does not deserve to lead this country!
Michael Crosson
West side
