Don the Con and his followers are trumpeting that the Mueller "witch hunt" has found that Trump and his allies are innocent of
all charges. This is complete nonsense. Several Trump confederates have been sentenced to jail already, and others have plead guilty and are cooperating with prosecutors.
To say that Mr. Trump has been "exonerated" is as absurd as saying that he won the popular vote. Concealed taxreturns, plotting with WikiLeaks on hacked Clinton campaign e-mails, hushed-up meetings with Russian officials and intelligence operatives, etc. etc.
We have a long way to go on this one.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.