Re: the March 7 column "ISIS bride should be allowed back in US - to live in prison."
I agree with John Kass thinking Hoda Muthana should be sentenced to 30 years in prison for alienating her citizenship to join ISIS as a bride of one of an ISIS member. She has demonstrated her hate for America by doing so. She may now regret that she "made the decision" to go and join ISIS, but she made the decision and was not forced to go.
She must not be allowed to return to this country. Her actions while within ISIS shows her to be a threat to our country and its citizens as well as our way of life. Those people reciting the bible to justify their reason to let her return to America show their ignorance to the real world. Remember, those within ISIS hate the Christian bible.
To let her come back to America without repercussion is to say to anyone that it is OK to join a terrorist organization. We will forgive you. Ridiculous!
Ron Wood
Vail
