“Green New Deal too radical for me” (Aug 9) says “it will put an end to American society.” Actually, global warming will end civilization if we don’t stop it now. According the the National Academy of Sciences, climate disasters (caused by global warming) will create “global economic collapse’ followed by “societal collapse” if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels within the next decade or so.
Every scientific body of national or international standing agrees: The IPCC, National Science Foundation, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and about 200 others.
But that won’t mean no cars, planes, cows, etc. That’s fake moos. And solar and wind energy will be “essentially free” once they are scaled up nationally (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018).
They’re already cheaper than oil, coal or gas with storage and without subsidies (forbes.com, lazard.com). They’ll create over 8 million high-wage, local, permanent US jobs (Stanford University’s solutionproject.org).
Pete Kuntz
Downtown
