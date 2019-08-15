Judge William H. Pauley III announced that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had closed their case related to Michael Cohen's essentially extortion payments demanded by and paid to porn figure Stormy Daniels. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance, fraud and false statement charges and is now serving time in a low level federal prison camp. The closing of the case essentially means that that there is no sealed indictment against Pres. Trump for campaign violations or that he will be indicted for them in the future. Stormy Daniels was represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, who was the darling of Trump hating cable TV programs like CNN and MSNBC. He now has been charged with numerous federal felony violations in California and New York mainly related to fraud. He also allegedly stole a substantial amount of Daniel's proceeds from her book sales. Meanwhile, Pres. Trump continues to hold standing room only campaign rallies, confounding and frustrating the Democrat news media, who ignored them the last time around.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.