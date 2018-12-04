The climate change deniers' response to the National Climate Assessment report needs to be shelved. The decisions we make today will affect us tomorrow and in the future. Kicking the can down the road is not the answer. The reason climate change is becoming such a hot button issue is because many people are feeling the negative impacts of global warming.
When the great economic historian Arnold Toynbee was asked why 26 great civilizations fell, his conclusion after writing "A Study of History" (12 volumes) was because man could not change his direction, his way of thinking, to meet the changing challenges of life. Now is the time to change our thinking. The deniers are making this a political issue but it is a human issue. This 27th civilization can’t afford to pick sides. If we want to advance as a society, we must work together to solve climate change. I doubt any of us are willing to accept the alternative.
Maggie Kraft
North side
