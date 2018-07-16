We cannot let Putin get away with hacking our elections. I do not want to join Putin's new empire. I've heard living in the old USSR wasn't so great for most people. I would actually rather give Aztlán back to the Mexicans than be ruled by Putin. I prefer to be American.
I don't want the Russians to hack any more of our elections. We should decide who runs our country. I threw a Fourth of July party a few weeks ago wondering if it would be my last one. It was kind of sad, really. I think we have to fight to keep our country. I don't want them to hack our elections again. I want us to sanction the heck out of them.
Kathy Doran
Northeast side
