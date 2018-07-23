Why spend billions of dollars on a solid wall that most of the people and organizations do not want (EPA, Greenpeace, Indian tribes, border towns, etc.). If the government builds an electronic wall, with towers equipped with solar panels and electronic sensors, supported by high altitude drones flying 24/7 along the border that are able to spot a jackrabbit from 20,000 feet and can tell if is a male or a pregnant female. If they spot bad hombres, they can send an apache chopper or a A10 to stop them.
Ruben Pinto
Nogales
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.