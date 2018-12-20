The Arizona Daily Star published a partial picture of carbon taxation in “Climate action overdue...” on Dec. 15th. Two additional, differing views of carbon taxes faced off on Monday, Dec. 17th. No wonder there’s confusion over solutions to climate change!
There is consensus the U.S. is going to suffer greater economic harm and more deaths as drought, wildfires, storm surges, and hurricanes worsen because of carbon emissions. Emissions can be cut three ways: by putting a price on it, by investing in clean energy, and carbon sequestration.
Michael E. Kraft’s column refers to that first solution, proposed by Citizens Climate Lobby. A bi-partisan version was sponsored in Congress last month, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173). 100% of the revenue would be returned to taxpayers, providing a powerful stimulus to local economies. In addition, lives would be saved and carbon emissions slashed by 40% in just 12 years. There's no confusion here - this policy will solve the problem and benefit everyone.
Jane Conlin
Oro Valley
