They say a picture is worth a 1,000 words and again we see the truth in this saying. The latest NATO leaders photo — a quick Google of "NATO leaders photo 2018" — shows the assembled leaders all looking to their left at a flyover whereas President Trump is looking to the right, maybe looking for the Trump Blimp, even if it is waiting for him in a different country.
The worrying part is the symbolism that most of the world is looking one way — to progress and peace — whereas he is looking at new borders and tariffs to protect his country. This will sadly be his legacy.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.