"No Politics in Sports Please" made me think of another venue where politics are not only expressed, but seem to be a key component - organized religion. Many churches function as political action organizations - so distasteful. Of course, many politicians use religion as part of their schtick - "proof" they are good, right, moral, upstanding etc. Why should politics in sports be a No No, but politics in religion (and religion in politics) be just fine? Actually, I think the NFL players are not so much being political as expressing their concern on a national stage about this country's history of appalling treatment of minorities and people of color - something that's enjoying quite a renaissance lately. So some players kneel - so what? Forget it, put on your flag pin and enjoy the game! If you like football, not watching punishes only yourself. I guarantee most who object to this expression, political display, or whatever you want to call it, didn't grow up as a person of color in this country.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.