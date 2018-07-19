Perhaps President Trump could have used the well accepted adage "praise in public and criticize in private" to explain away his bizarre Helsinki press conference alongside President Putin. Instead, he chose clever word-smithery to cover his abhorrent pro-Putin behavior. Oh, wait a minute, he has clearly violated this adage with open criticism of Theresa May while an honored guest in her country, U.S. Nato allies over defense spending percentages and his own attorney general and intelligence agencies over issues which affect him personally, to name just a few.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
