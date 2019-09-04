Re: the August 30 article "Taxing the rich won't pay for Democratic promises."
Today's opinion by David Winston (Newt Gingrich former staffer) spends 50 column inches telling us why the Democratic candidate's plans won't pay for themselves. It's interesting that in the second paragraph Mr. Winston says, "Climate and college tuition are both legitimate issues. So is health care." So what is the Republican plan for these issues. Let me summarize: Climate: Deny it is a problem and weaken environmental protections; College Tuition: No plan except making it harder to pay off student loans; Health Care: No plan, except to abolish the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
Yet somehow the Republicans found time to pass a $2.3 trillion tax cut, mostly for corporations and high earners.
Mr. Winston says the Democratic candidates owe voters an answer. I agree. That's what elections are all about. Would Mr. Winston agree that the Republicans owe the voters an answer?
Donald Brown
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.