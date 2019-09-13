Word is, there is a proposal to cancel the 2020 Republican primary in Arizona, so as to hand the Arizona Republican National Convention delegates to President Trump. If this happens, I, and I suspect a lot of others, are out of the Republican party. The Republicans have the images of two presidents carved into Mount Rushmore: Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. I identify with those gentlemen, not Benito Mussolini or Juan Peron. In other words, principles of liberty, not political personalities, are my thing.
Force a Republican presidential nominee down my throat? I have a gag reflex; that's an invitation to pick another party, and to pick another presidential candidate, or abstain, in the general election.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.