Re: the Nov. 18 guest column "Why I'm leaving the GOP, becoming a Democrat."
Randy Moody states, in part, "Planned Parenthood's mission of empowering women to make their own reproductive choices without government interference is a real Republican value." As a Republican, I don't believe the government has any right to tell a woman what she can or can't do with her body. However, GOVERNMENT MONEY should not pay for these services. If a woman chooses to end her pregnancy, that's between her and her maker, just don't use tax money to pay for it.
Alan Cross
Northwest side
