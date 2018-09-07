If Kavanaugh is such a fine, upstanding nominee then why is the administration refusing to release all of his legal documents? All other nominees have had the vast majority of their documents released. Why the secrets?
Clearly there is something to hide. Clearly this corrupt administration knows their nominee is seriously flawed. Otherwise there would be no reason for the failure to release. Stop pretending that this is all normal: It is the absolute antithesis of normal! No, no, no on Kavanaugh! He is entirely unfit and your party is hiding damaging evidence against him.
Do your job for the entire country and stop supporting an administration that is daily degrading our constitution, our country at home and globally. Your leader lies continuously every single day. It is unacceptable, but you can make it stop.
My message to Sens. Jon Kyl and Jeff Flake (and Rep. McSally): Find some courage.
Dana Kidder
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.