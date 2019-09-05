The Republican lawyers have every right to sue the state of California over its new law that requires all candidates to release their tax returns from the last 5 years. Their arguments, however, are most revealing, shedding light (as if we needed more) on eviscerating ethics of our federal government. In a democracy, we must be able to rely on the candidate’s honesty, competence, and transparency. Hiding tax returns is a clear indication that something needs to be kept from public view. Ethics is the fundamental value we need, and when a politician operates with secrecy, screening his/her private life and business, that ethics is lost, and the door to dictatorship is opened. What kind of lawyers are those who filed the suit in the first place? Reckless, spineless, dishonest sycophants who know how to use the fine print of the law for their own purposes (enrichment), but to the detriment of the common good. Bravo to the California Gov. Newson, and shame on Trump's lawyer, Sekulow.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
