When are people in the know going stand up, in a critical mass, and say what Trump and friends are doing is endangering the country? Forget the Republicans — most of them play politics whether it makes any sense or not — but there are many in and out of government who ought to have met and agreed that it is way past time to protect our country from Trump, Russian connections, poor decisions on security, maneuvering Chinese, damned fool politics, etc.
Are we hoping that Mueller’s report by itself will carry the day and that no one else need stand for our country? We should never again trust the incumbent GOP leadership in either house of Congress to know the difference between playing sandbox politics and vital problems. Are they, too, already flipped by Russian spymasters? Do we want our kids to live under Chinese history books?
John Ball
Green Valley
