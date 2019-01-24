In a recent article in the Star a presidential hopeful stated that people of color have been systematically denied the right to vote and called for a constitutional amendment “to guarantee the right to vote to every American citizen.” This Senator has evidently not read the Constitution, which has these rights already called out: Amendment 15 which states “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied… on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude”; Amendment 19 “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied…..on account of sex”; and Amendment 26 “The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied….” This Senator is running for president in 2020? Note all three apply for citizens only. All Americans, especially our Congress and the States, should study up on civics and know what our constitution says.
DONALD L. ARRITOLA
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.