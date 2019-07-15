I often get telephone calls from people soliciting money to help fund Trump's run for a second term as POTUS. Now understand, I am not poor. but by being thrifty all my life, I am able to live comfortably on a school teacher's retirement pay.
I find it ridiculous for Trump's minions to hustle money for a person who claims his personal wealth is in the neighborhood of three BILLION dollars.
I say to Donald Trump....GO FUND YOURSELF. ( Oooh, I hope I spelled that correctly?!)I
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
