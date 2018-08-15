Referencing your on-line article, "Steller column: The outrage! Chomsky makes how much at UA?!"
Like you, I read the "Judicial Watch" article. Like you, I found the facts were "off" though the hyperbolic, bulldog writer used language similarly appropriate for any who dislike Larry Klayman, Judicial Watch founder, in his many rants against the Democrats and "left-leaners" dating back to the Clinton Presidency.
Chomsky is a self-proclaimed "reader of the public record", in our country as well as throughout Latin America, the Middle East and most of Europe – and mostly he reads in the native language of the area of his focus. Chomsky is one of the most widely interviewed Americans about justice and history to date, world-wide, though you'd never know that as he appears little in the media in the US. Chomsky's commitment to honest investigation and commentary predates Klayman's – even in thinking about such things I'd venture. Chomsky is aging. He is a "sharp tack" as they say in Appalachia where I live.
Frederick Park
Downtown
