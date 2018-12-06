Re: the Dec. 4 letter, “Bipartisan bill to curb climate chaos, at last.”
William Nordhaus, winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Economic Science, agrees with the writer that carbon pricing is “the best first step” to combatting global climate change. He says that applying market forces to address the “social cost of carbon” will disincentivize pollution by “ending the subsidy that firms have to put their carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”
NY Times podcast: The Daily (Oct. 19, A New Climate Tipping Point) reports that Nordhaus “would like to see this specific policy understood, embraced, and endorsed - talked about and worked out as a proposal by candidates running for president in 2020.”
Looks like the Carbon Dividend Act might be a start.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
