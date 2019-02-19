It pleased me that — tucked alongside my recent op-ed regarding even late-term abortions — was a photo of counterprotesters at the "March for Life" rally. Their signs read "STOP PROSECUTING ABORTION." So why am I upset with your editorializing?
Look at your caption under the picture. Rather than using the term pro-choice, you characterized them as "pro-abortion activists." I doubt that they are pro-abortion. I am not pro-abortion. I don't know anyone who is. That would be like referring to someone as being pro-euthanasia when tearfully taking their kitty to the vet to have her put down.
You contrasted my opinion with an article by Karen Petersen. I actually agree with the subtitle above her article: "All life should be protected." I would merely add "including the mother's... and the kitty's... and the terminal patient begging for relief."
Roberta Stromquist
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.