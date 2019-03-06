Merriam Webster includes in its definition: " A statement (such as a response) that does not follow logically from or is not clearly related to anything previously said". So, Mr. Miller included a vulgarity that could be read if you turned your head and squinted, and lost business over it. Mr. Trump made clear vulgar reference to women's genitals, made not-so-subtle vulgar reference to his daughter, mocked a disabled worker, mocked grieving parents, and regularly mocks 40% of the U.S. population - and was elected president. Wasn't the comic strip called "Non-Sequitur"...?
Scotty Dean
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.