Re: the Jan. 29 letter to the editor "Are all kinds of walls immoral?"
There is no room here to address the morality of building a monstrous border wall between two neighbors or whether said wall is immoral, or whether historical walls are immoral, so I won't try. I do however take exception to two of the examples cited — they are incorrect and just don't fly.
The Obamas don't have a 10-foot wall around their home. They seem to have a nice knee-high brick wall in the front at sidewalk level. Nancy Pelosi has a decorative wall around her Napa property that a 10-year-old could vault. If Pelosi's Napa wall is the model Trump has in mind, then go for it. Charging hypocrisy is always appealing, but be sure you know what you are talking about. I suggest Snopes.com. Check your facts. Take your own advice and don't be silly.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
