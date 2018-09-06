I was not surprised when our governor selected Jon Kyl to replace Senator McCain, Kyle currently a lobbyist will most likely maintain some if not all his lobbyist duties while functioning as Arizona’s senator, what do lobbyists do for their excessive pay it seems some spend it on clothes (Manafort), it doesn’t surprise me that our governor who has accepted lots of dark money and is anything but transparent would try and appease the party’s base whose motto is “win at all costs and integrity doesn’t mean anything as long as you win” and believe in “Make America Great Again” and “drain the swamp”. Mr. Kyle has lied on the senate floor before regarding Planned Parenthood and there is nothing to say he won’t again (could there a connection between Kyl and Kavanaugh). Most ironic John McCain was a man of honor, integrity, and truth.
Michael Fisher
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.