They say “Nero fiddled while Rome burned …”! The whole country is up in arms and uniquely focused about the alleged hacking by Russians and their interference in American election politics. The problem with elections is that they are now part of the digital world. The solution to the digital hacking issue, of course, is to return to “paper” ballots. As long as voting remains digital, there will be forever an opportunity to hack … and whose claiming only Russians are, or can, do it?
Are Russians better hackers than Americans? Has one bitter political party vowed to defeat the GOP in the next election … at all costs? While we disdain the Russians about election hacking, who’s to say domestic political opportunity won’t be clandestinely featured by the party that incessantly and abnormally hates the current White House resident! Keep in mind, who has the most to gain in the next election? Russians may not be the only fiddlers!
Dave Efnor
East side
