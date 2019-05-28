Re: the May 22 letter"Unmoved by columnist's holy war on abortion."
I'm 65 now and my mom had 3 abortions. No more coat hangers! It's been said many times: Democrats are not hellbent on killing unborn and “now born” children and never have been. They simply don't believe the government has any business interjecting itself in decisions that are most appropriately, and legally, handled between a medical professional and the pregnant child or woman. It's not the government's business nor the church's business. I know this is hard to comprehend, but that is the compassionate approach, that is a moral anchor. It’s compassionate because there is no one size fits all when we look at the reality of dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. I would challenge the letter writer to address how young girls and women become pregnant. Who is the other individual involved, do you think? And by the way, implying that promiscuity is only found among Democrats, take a closer look at that. You need look no further than the highest office in the land.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.