I was not pleased with Pres. Trump’s remarks during a press conference with Putin in Helsinki. However, that was NOT enough for me to withdraw my support for him. Not as long as he continues to support the 2nd Amendment, immigration enforcement, appointing conservative judges, growing the economy, etc. Words are not actions. Pres. Trump has taken numerous actions detrimental to Russian interests, like trying to nix Germany’s gas/oil deal with them, increasing our military’s budget, demanding that NATO nations spend more for their militaries, placing missile defense systems in Europe, providing arms to the Ukrainians, and sending U.S. troops to Poland. I can excuse Pres. Trump for not dressing down Putin in public for interfering during the "campaign", knowing it did not affect any votes. It was not the first time, nor are we innocent of doing the same, i.e,, Obama's interference against Netanyahu in Israeli elections.
Ric Hanson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.