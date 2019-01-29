Re: the Jan. 27 column "I'm pitching my tent with the pro-life feminists."
I enjoyed Renee Horton's story on pro-life feminists. However, I must disagree with her on her use of the term "pro-abortion". I don't know one person who is pro-abortion. I know many people that are pro-choice. All pro-choicers would love to see the day when abortions were unnecessary. Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world and this is not the case. I am old enough to remember before abortion was legal. They were still performed, usually in a back ally by an unlicensed hack. Sometimes they were self-performed by scared kids with a coat hanger. These girls were maimed and sometimes killed by these barbaric practices. "Pro-choicers" don't want to go back to those times. Every abortion makes me incredibly sad, but so does hearing how a botched abortion killed a young woman who felt she had no other options. We can certainly explore more restrictions on availability of abortion, but to outlaw it altogether is just asking for more death.
Sheila Keith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.