Re: the Feb. 3 letter to the editor "Promises made, promises kept."
Many are defending Trump's stubbornness over his wall as an honor to his campaign promise. I would like to remind everyone that his campaign promise was that "we will build a wall AND MEXICO WILL PAY FOR IT." Rather than resort to government shutdowns and emergency declarations, why don't we encourage "Mr. Art of the Deal" to just negotiate with our southern neighbors to truly honor his campaign promise.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.