Re: May 1 letter “Democrats’ policies are absurd”
This writer attempts to discredit the Green New Deal by citing a report from Climate Central (AZ Daily Star, April 30): Southwestern cities have warmed faster than other areas because of their rapid growth – creating an “urban heat island effect.”
He concludes that this information negates the seriousness of CO2 emissions, which Green New Deal seeks to address. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.
The “heat island effect” is a regional/local phenomenon. Steadily increasing carbon in Earth’s atmosphere from greenhouse gas emissions is a global problem. Working together, they are causing Tucson to warm faster than other places.
“Trends in temperature increases due to greenhouse gas emissions are at work all of the time,” the article continues. “There’s a mess of weather, climate and climate change at work...” Read on, and the “leftist Democrats’ policy proposals” don’t look so “absurd” after all.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.