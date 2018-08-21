I, for one, very much appreciated the full page editorial that you ran on Thursday of last week. It would be of great service to our country for similar articles to be posted in classrooms all across the nation. We need a president who encourages young people to look for the truth. I think that those who are accusing the Star of bias and bigotry are not generally reading the whole paper.
The full page editorial was on page A10. On page A6 you had the headline "Diversity, and Trump, win again." Mostly positive things about the president. It would be interesting to know how many (or how few) of those who complain, actually took the time to dig a little deeper. It's more true today than it ever has been that "lies travel half way around the world while truth is putting on it's socks." That's why I read the paper every day. Thank you for your service!
David Hatch
Southeast side
