I'm a bit confused. This government shutdown is said by the pundits to be the longest in history. But from 1980 to 1996, I was a R&D Aerospace Engineer at the UofA working on DoD and NASA funded engineering research projects. I was always on soft research money. In the Fall of 1991, I was laid off from my research lab due to a government shutdown for 6 weeks. NASA's money was withheld and no salaries were paid, particularly to contractors. And no, when I came back, I didn't get any back pay. I drew State of Arizona unemployment benefits for those 6 weeks I was laid off. So lets set the record straight. This government shutdown MIGHT become longer than the one in 1991 I went through, but it hasn't made that mark yet. I think I could get about 6 former grad students together who would verify my claim.
Milton Schick
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.