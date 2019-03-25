So are you “tired of winning” yet as Trump promised? Well, maybe you just aren’t following the string of “victories” closely enough. So let me help. Tariffs were to reinvigorate American business, but companies are closing because of price increases, and $9B of farm subsidies were required to compensate for lost exports. The tax cut was going to accelerate the economy, but next year’s growth will be down to 2%. And the border wall was going to keep refugees from entering America; but they are increasing and the widely held opinion is that the wall will have little to no effect. But the “national emergency” is having some effect. By diverting money and troops from legitimate purposes, the Marine Corp commandant earlier this week stated that the Corps readiness is being reduced.
Sorry, I guess I there aren't any wins after all. All I see is losing, and I am tired of that.
John Evert
Oro Valley
