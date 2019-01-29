Re: the Jan. 27 column "I'm pitching my tent with the pro-life feminists."
Interesting op-ed by Renée Schafer Horton and her fluttering fetus. My kidney fluttered too when it had a stone caught in it. And yet, if you cut that kidney out, it dies. Why? Because it is "alive," but not an independent "life." The same, a three-month fetus is a part of the mother's body. Remove it, and the fetus dies. It was alive, but not a "life." Not the same for someone on life support, who has proven personhood. I respect if you want to believe that a fetus in your family is a person. But please, don't try to legislate your religious beliefs on the rest of us.
James Torrey
West side
