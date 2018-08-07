The Israeli government under Netanyahu has enacted a law that proclaims Israel as a Jewish state and dishonors a substantial minority of its citizens who speak Arabic and adhere to various Islamic sects. Netanyahu and his Likud party also support Israeli settlers who have seized the land of Palestinians on the West Bank, destroying their homes and crops.
Netanyahu is obviously an anti-Muslim bigot, like President Trump, and many Israelis oppose his policies. Let us hope he will be replaced before long by a more humane leader in the tradition of Shimon Peres. Let us hope that human societies will evolve toward a world in which people of all religions can live side by side without conflict.
Richard Coan
West side
