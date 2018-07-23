Re: the July 22 letter to the editor "Ashamed to be in NRA."
The writer is a lifetime NRA member who reads in the Star that a Russian operative successfully penetrated this organization and apparently others and then condemns the NRA! John Podesta’s email account was hacked by the Russians. Did the DNC conspire with the Russians to aid the Trump campaign? Or course not. Russian interest is an American organization is a badge of honor, excepting of course when Podesta used PASSWORD as his password. You may choose to no longer be an NRA member because your political views have changed since you joined, but please don’t imply that the NRA is anti-American.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
