The hypocrisy of these coordinated attacks on Trump as an enemy of freedom of the press is hard to stomach. Let's recall that it was Obama who prosecuted journalists who displeased him (James Risen of the NY Times, James Rosen of Fox) and spied upon AP reporters and others. Trump has had ample opportunities to prosecute journalists who publish leaked information, and has declined to do so. Instead, he openly (albeit bluntly) objects to what he sees as dishonest reporting.
How does Trump's use of free speech make him an enemy of the free press? He is not alone by the way: even the Harvard school of journalism has concluded that mainstream reporting on Trump up to 90 percent negative. Instead of joining in yet another slanted narrative, why don't you so-called journalists ask yourselves a few questions. For example: Is your own reporting fair and unbiased? Why do over 70 percent of Americans have little or no trust in news outlets?
Chris Wood
Green Valley
