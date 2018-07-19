Whatever the Russians did as far as "meddling" in our elections, actually the campaign, they did while Obama was President, Brennan was director of the CIA, Clapper was director of National Intelligence, and Comey was head of the FBI. These former officials attack Trump ferociously to hide their own failure and their own guilt. Just keep that in mind the next time you see one of them on TV.
A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators is expected to slam the administration for its response to Russian election interference. That report is expected to be released in September. The Senate's investigation found that although there was mounting evidence of Russian interference for months before the election, the Obama administration did not press U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies to investigate it. Why was that not "treasonous" by Obama? Of course they all thought Clinton would win, so it was not important!
David Burford
Northwest side
