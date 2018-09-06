If life ENDS after the LAST heartbeat, than life BEGINS @ the FIRST heartbeat! This normally occurs by the 5th week of pregnancy. An EMBRYO/ FETUS is a LIVING HUMAN BEING In the earliest stages of development. THE HEART IS BEATING!
OBAMA stated that a NATIONAL GOVERNMENT is RESPONSIBLE for preventing LARGE-SCALE loss of life within its borders by PROTECTING THE INNOCENT and those UNABLE TO PROTECT themselves! **R2P***
Recently (5/18) the New York city Health Department reported that from 2012-2016 "136426" AFRICAN AMERICAN children lost their lives thru ABORTION.
MURDER: TO KILL BRUTALLY! (Websters)
IF THIS IS NOT LARGE SCALE LOSS OF LIFE' WHAT IS???
Women have a RIGHT to ABORTION IN SPECIAL CASES! THEY ALSO HAVE A **RESPONSIBILITY** to PREVENT CONCEPTION and have multiple inexpensive means available. Or are some women simply LAZY, CARELESS and IRRESPONSIBLE?? WOMEN have NO RIGHT TO BE A PARTY TO MURDER!
NORMAN ALLEN
Marana
