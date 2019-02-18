Re: the Feb. 16 letter to the editor "Liberals forget Obama's problems."
No need to remember. Trump has kowtowed to Putin, the Russian dictator who has vowed to destroy the USA and global democracy. Trump deals with the murderous Saudi prince from the country that attacked the U.S. on 9/11. Trump loves Kim Jong-un, one of the cruelest enemies of human rights.
Trump has dismantled USA cybersecurity division, making it easier for Russia and other foreign enemies to undermine our national security and elections. Trump has alienated our most loyal allies. He has made the U.S. an international laughing stock as was seen when he was shunned at the G20 summit by the majority of the international community. Trump has damaged and diminished the global respect the USA had under President Obama.
Catherine Hernandez
East side
