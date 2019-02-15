Re: the Feb. 15 letter to the editor "Foul language in Sunday cartoon."
The letter lambasting the "Non Sequitur" comic strip for including a common four-letter word with a Trump reference was laughable. I don't know where the letter writer has been the last 50 years, but children know that word quite well before they learn their ABCs. And while they may occasionally look at the comics page, they do not get their information from newspapers. Instead, they watch TV and speak with their peers, so they know, among other things, about the president's self-described role as an active sexual predator.
That obscene man is what the writer should be concerned with, not an expletive so common in the international lexicon that it has lost any shock value. Is using the word a coarse way of speaking? To many of a certain age, yes. Is it worse than embracing a pathological liar, serial adulterer, bully, racist and business fraud who continues to feed the oh-so-moral among us a truckload of horse apples? Hardly.
Greg Knowles
Green Valley
