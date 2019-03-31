It is estimated that 70 to 85 million people died in World War ll. I find it astounding that congressman Mo Brooks would quote text from Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" to support the president of the United States. To use a quote from the biggest mass murder in all history, in Mr. Trump's defense is such an insult for those Americans who died that war. Has Mr. Trump's lunacy infected all the Republican members in congress. Mr. Brooks better vote to retain the "Affordable Health Care Act" as it seems that he is suffering from a mental health problem, or a preexisting condition. If we should ever loose a free press, that Mr. Brooks seems to have such a dislike for, our democracy is doomed. Here is a quote that Mr. Brooks might think about, "Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government" Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.