Thanks to the Stars articles of the past two days about the up coming recession and that this administration will be incapable of dealing with it because of President Trump’s picks to oversee the economy. Our last recession we had a President who had his Treasury Secretary (Hank Paulson) and Fed. Chairman Ben Bernanke take charge with no interference. Today we have Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, & Fed. Chairman Jerome Powell who the President blames for not cutting interest rates and of “horrendous lack of vision”. Then there is Larry Kudlow Trumps economic advisor who said in December of 2007 “There’s no recession coming. The pessimists were wrong. It’s not going to happen. Mr. Kudlow has a degree in history, but no degree in economics and should know history repeats itself. The Presidents advisers are not serving him well because “tariffs are not easy to win, you don’t cut interest rates with 3% unemployment, and you don’t cut taxes with a looming 2 trillion dollar debt.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.